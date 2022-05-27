How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and Adolis Garcia will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers take the field at Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Athletics' .212 batting average ranks last in MLB.

The Athletics are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.4 runs per game (157 total).

The Athletics are last in the league with an on-base percentage of .276.

The Rangers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

The Rangers rank 23rd in the league with 171 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .286 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown paces the Athletics with five home runs and runs batted in, driving in 22.

In all of baseball, Brown ranks 69th in home runs and 50th in RBI.

Sean Murphy is batting .203 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.

Murphy is 97th in homers and 74th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Elvis Andrus is batting .227 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Tony Kemp has four doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .233.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with eight home runs this season. He's batting .238 with 20 RBI.

Seager is 28th in home runs and 74th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 26 while batting .209 with six homers.

Garcia ranks 48th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jonah Heim is slashing .270/.356/.494 this season for the Rangers.

Kole Calhoun leads Texas with a .254 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 16 RBI.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Away 5/24/2022 Mariners W 7-5 Away 5/25/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Astros W 3-0 Away 5/21/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Away 5/24/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/25/2022 Angels W 7-2 Away 5/26/2022 Athletics - Away 5/27/2022 Athletics - Away 5/28/2022 Athletics - Away 5/29/2022 Athletics - Away 5/30/2022 Rays - Home 5/31/2022 Rays - Home

