How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Kole Calhoun and the Texas Rangers take on Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers are 27th in the league with a .222 batting average.
  • The Rangers are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (175 total).
  • The Rangers rank 28th in the league with a .285 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 158 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has a team-high eight home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Seager ranks 31st in home runs and 79th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has totaled 27 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Garcia is 48th in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jonah Heim is hitting .269 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Calhoun paces the Rangers with a .262 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .208.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Brown's home run total is 70th and his RBI tally ranks 53rd.
  • Murphy is batting .204 with an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.
  • Murphy ranks 99th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Elvis Andrus has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.307/.356.
  • Tony Kemp has 34 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .281 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/29/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/30/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
