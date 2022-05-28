How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kole Calhoun and the Texas Rangers take on Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Oakland Coliseum.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers are 27th in the league with a .222 batting average.
- The Rangers are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (175 total).
- The Rangers rank 28th in the league with a .285 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 158 (3.4 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has a team-high eight home runs.
- In all of baseball, Seager ranks 31st in home runs and 79th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has totaled 27 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Garcia is 48th in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Jonah Heim is hitting .269 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Calhoun paces the Rangers with a .262 batting average.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .208.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Brown's home run total is 70th and his RBI tally ranks 53rd.
- Murphy is batting .204 with an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.
- Murphy ranks 99th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Elvis Andrus has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.307/.356.
- Tony Kemp has 34 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .281 this season.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Away
5/24/2022
Angels
L 5-3
Away
5/25/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Away
5/26/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/28/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/29/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/30/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/31/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/1/2022
Rays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
L 7-6
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
W 7-5
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/1/2022
Astros
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)