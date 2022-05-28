How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Kole Calhoun and the Texas Rangers take on Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers are 27th in the league with a .222 batting average.

The Rangers are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (175 total).

The Rangers rank 28th in the league with a .285 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 158 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has a team-high eight home runs.

In all of baseball, Seager ranks 31st in home runs and 79th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia has totaled 27 runs batted in to lead his team.

Garcia is 48th in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jonah Heim is hitting .269 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Calhoun paces the Rangers with a .262 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .208.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Brown's home run total is 70th and his RBI tally ranks 53rd.

Murphy is batting .204 with an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Murphy ranks 99th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Elvis Andrus has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.307/.356.

Tony Kemp has 34 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .281 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Away 5/24/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/25/2022 Angels W 7-2 Away 5/26/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Athletics - Away 5/28/2022 Athletics - Away 5/29/2022 Athletics - Away 5/30/2022 Rays - Home 5/31/2022 Rays - Home 6/1/2022 Rays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Away 5/24/2022 Mariners W 7-5 Away 5/25/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home 6/1/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.