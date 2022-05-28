How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Umpire is Phil Cuzzi. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Umpire is Phil Cuzzi. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Kole Calhoun and the Texas Rangers take the field on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum against Zach Logue, who will start for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch will be at 4:07 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Athletics' .210 batting average ranks last in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.4 runs per game (163 total runs).
  • The Athletics are last in baseball with a .275 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
  • The Rangers rank 21st in the league with 183 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy paces the Athletics with five home runs.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Murphy's home runs place him 75th, and his RBI tally places him 72nd.
  • Seth Brown's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with five home runs and 23 runs batted in.
  • Elvis Andrus has eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .225.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with eight home runs this season. He's batting .225 with 20 RBI.
  • Seager ranks 32nd in homers and 86th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (28) this season. He's batting .223 while slugging .416.
  • Overall, Garcia is 49th in home runs and 18th in RBI this year.
  • Jonah Heim has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
  • Calhoun leads Texas with a .264 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 16 RBI.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

L 8-5

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

W 8-5

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/29/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/30/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
