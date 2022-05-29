How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Umpire is Phil Cuzzi. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning starts for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (194 total).
  • The Rangers are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .292.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 167 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager paces the Rangers with nine long balls.
  • Of all major league hitters, Seager is 110th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
  • Adolis Garcia has driven in the most runs for the Rangers with 29 runs batted in.
  • Garcia is 43rd in homers and 15th in RBI so far this year.
  • Jonah Heim is batting .268 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Kole Calhoun leads the Rangers with a .274 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .206.
  • In all of the major leagues, Brown is 75th in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is slugging .386 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 21 runs.
  • Murphy ranks 75th in homers and 78th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .225/.299/.345 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp has 35 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .278 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

W 8-5

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

W 11-4

Away

5/29/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/30/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

L 8-5

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

L 11-4

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

