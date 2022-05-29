How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Umpire is Phil Cuzzi. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning starts for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rangers are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (194 total).

The Rangers are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .292.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 167 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with nine long balls.

Of all major league hitters, Seager is 110th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia has driven in the most runs for the Rangers with 29 runs batted in.

Garcia is 43rd in homers and 15th in RBI so far this year.

Jonah Heim is batting .268 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Kole Calhoun leads the Rangers with a .274 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .206.

In all of the major leagues, Brown is 75th in home runs and 52nd in RBI.

Sean Murphy is slugging .386 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 21 runs.

Murphy ranks 75th in homers and 78th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .225/.299/.345 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp has 35 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .278 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/25/2022 Angels W 7-2 Away 5/26/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Athletics W 8-5 Away 5/28/2022 Athletics W 11-4 Away 5/29/2022 Athletics - Away 5/30/2022 Rays - Home 5/31/2022 Rays - Home 6/1/2022 Rays - Home 6/2/2022 Rays - Home 6/3/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Mariners W 7-5 Away 5/25/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Home 5/27/2022 Rangers L 8-5 Home 5/28/2022 Rangers L 11-4 Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home 6/1/2022 Astros - Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox - Home

