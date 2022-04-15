Apr 13, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Daulton Jefferies will aim to shut down Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company when the Oakland Athletics take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in MLB.

Last season the Blue Jays scored the third-most runs in baseball (846 total, 5.2 per game).

Last year the Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage ranked fourth-best in the league.

The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero hit 48 home runs last season while also driving in 111 runs.

Bo Bichette hit .298 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .484.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. finished last season with 21 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .276.

Raimel Tapia collected 133 hits, posted an OBP of .327 and a .372 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

Last season, Jed Lowrie drove in 69 runs while batting .245.

Tony Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.

Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.

Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Rangers L 12-6 Home 4/11/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 4/12/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Away 4/13/2022 Yankees W 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 Yankees L 3-0 Away 4/15/2022 Athletics - Home 4/16/2022 Athletics - Home 4/17/2022 Athletics - Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays L 9-8 Away 4/13/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rays W 6-3 Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home 4/19/2022 Orioles - Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home

Regional restrictions apply.