Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Daulton Jefferies will aim to shut down Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company when the Oakland Athletics take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in MLB.
  • Last season the Blue Jays scored the third-most runs in baseball (846 total, 5.2 per game).
  • Last year the Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage ranked fourth-best in the league.
  • The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.
  • The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
  • The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero hit 48 home runs last season while also driving in 111 runs.
  • Bo Bichette hit .298 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .484.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. finished last season with 21 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .276.
  • Raimel Tapia collected 133 hits, posted an OBP of .327 and a .372 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Last season, Jed Lowrie drove in 69 runs while batting .245.
  • Tony Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.
  • Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
  • Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Rangers

L 12-6

Home

4/11/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

4/12/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Away

4/13/2022

Yankees

W 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

Yankees

L 3-0

Away

4/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

L 9-8

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Beach Soccer El Salavador USA
Beach Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. El Salvador in Women's Beach Soccer

By Adam Childs52 seconds ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas52 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey52 seconds ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Gualaceo vs Mushuc Runa

By Adam Childs52 seconds ago
USATSI_18088776
College Baseball

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa in College Baseball

By Alex Barth52 seconds ago
USATSI_18029060
NWSL

How to Watch Houston Dash at Kansas City Current

By Christine Brown52 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Utah Warriors at Old Glory DC

By Evan Lazar52 seconds ago
USATSI_17693189
NBA

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hawks vs. Cavaliers

By Nick Crain30 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy