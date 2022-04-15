Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Daulton Jefferies will aim to shut down Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company when the Oakland Athletics take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Live Stream on fuboTV
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in MLB.
- Last season the Blue Jays scored the third-most runs in baseball (846 total, 5.2 per game).
- Last year the Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage ranked fourth-best in the league.
- The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.
- The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
- The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero hit 48 home runs last season while also driving in 111 runs.
- Bo Bichette hit .298 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .484.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. finished last season with 21 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .276.
- Raimel Tapia collected 133 hits, posted an OBP of .327 and a .372 SLG.
Athletics Impact Players
- Last season, Jed Lowrie drove in 69 runs while batting .245.
- Tony Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.
- Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
- Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.
Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Rangers
L 12-6
Home
4/11/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Away
4/12/2022
Yankees
L 4-0
Away
4/13/2022
Yankees
W 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
Yankees
L 3-0
Away
4/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
4/11/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rays
L 9-8
Away
4/13/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rays
W 6-3
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
