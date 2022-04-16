How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tony Kemp will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .252 batting average is ninth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (33 total).
- The Blue Jays rank 12th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics rank 25th in MLB with a .205 team batting average.
- The Athletics have scored 30 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .276.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (nine) and has posted a team-high batting average of .367.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him fifth.
- George Springer is batting .306 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Springer ranks 14th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
- Santiago Espinal is batting .250 with three doubles and two walks.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .241 with two doubles and two walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Jed Lowrie leads Oakland with one home run this season. He's batting .250 with four RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Lowrie's home run total is 51st and his RBI tally is 61st.
- Elvis Andrus has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .333 on the year.
- Andrus ranks 155th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 290th in RBI.
- Kemp's batting average of .250 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with one while driving in four runs and slugging .429.
Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Away
4/12/2022
Yankees
L 4-0
Away
4/13/2022
Yankees
W 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
Yankees
L 3-0
Away
4/15/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rays
L 9-8
Away
4/13/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rays
W 6-3
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
-
Home
