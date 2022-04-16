How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tony Kemp will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .252 batting average is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (33 total).
  • The Blue Jays rank 12th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank 25th in MLB with a .205 team batting average.
  • The Athletics have scored 30 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .276.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (nine) and has posted a team-high batting average of .367.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him fifth.
  • George Springer is batting .306 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Springer ranks 14th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
  • Santiago Espinal is batting .250 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .241 with two doubles and two walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Jed Lowrie leads Oakland with one home run this season. He's batting .250 with four RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Lowrie's home run total is 51st and his RBI tally is 61st.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .333 on the year.
  • Andrus ranks 155th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 290th in RBI.
  • Kemp's batting average of .250 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with one while driving in four runs and slugging .429.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

4/12/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Away

4/13/2022

Yankees

W 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

Yankees

L 3-0

Away

4/15/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

L 9-8

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

