How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tony Kemp will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .252 batting average is ninth-best in the league.

The Blue Jays are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (33 total).

The Blue Jays rank 12th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank 25th in MLB with a .205 team batting average.

The Athletics have scored 30 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .276.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (nine) and has posted a team-high batting average of .367.

Including all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him fifth.

George Springer is batting .306 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Springer ranks 14th in home runs and 38th in RBI.

Santiago Espinal is batting .250 with three doubles and two walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .241 with two doubles and two walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Jed Lowrie leads Oakland with one home run this season. He's batting .250 with four RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Lowrie's home run total is 51st and his RBI tally is 61st.

Elvis Andrus has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .333 on the year.

Andrus ranks 155th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 290th in RBI.

Kemp's batting average of .250 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with one while driving in four runs and slugging .429.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 4/12/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Away 4/13/2022 Yankees W 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 Yankees L 3-0 Away 4/15/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Athletics - Home 4/17/2022 Athletics - Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/22/2022 Astros - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays L 9-8 Away 4/13/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rays W 6-3 Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home 4/19/2022 Orioles - Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home

Regional restrictions apply.