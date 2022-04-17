Apr 16, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates the win with Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) at the end of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jed Lowrie will be among the star attractions when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .255 batting average is seventh-best in the league.

The Blue Jays are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (38 total).

The Blue Jays rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Athletics' .212 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Athletics rank 11th in the league with 37 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Last season, Guerrero hit .311 with 48 home runs and 111 RBI.

Bo Bichette collected 191 hits, posted an OBP of .343 and a .484 SLG.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. finished last season with 21 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .276.

Raimel Tapia hit .273 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .372.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with two and runs batted in with six.

In all of MLB, Murphy ranks 19th in home runs and 27th in RBI.

Lowrie is batting .263 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Lowrie is 56th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 68th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected five base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .296 this season.

Cristian Pache leads Oakland in batting average (.280) this season.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Away 4/13/2022 Yankees W 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 Yankees L 3-0 Away 4/15/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 4/17/2022 Athletics - Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/22/2022 Astros - Away 4/23/2022 Astros - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Rays L 9-8 Away 4/13/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rays W 6-3 Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home 4/19/2022 Orioles - Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home 4/22/2022 Rangers - Home

