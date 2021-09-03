How to Watch A's at Blue Jays

Marcus Semien looks to help the Blue Jays take out his former team Friday as Toronto hosts the Athletics.

Marcus Semien departed the Athletics for the Blue Jays in free agency this offseason, and the second baseman has been one of the best players for Toronto since his arrival.

As the Blue Jays head into a series against his former team, Semien will look to help his new team make up ground in the wild card race.

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Athletics sit two games back of the Red Sox for the final wild card. The Blue Jays sit three games back of the Athletics. A series win against Oakland would increase Toronto's playoff odds.

The Blue Jays have won four of their last five entering the series, including a series win against Baltimore earlier this week.

Toronto will send Alek Manoah to the mound Friday to face Oakland's Sean Manaea. The Blue Jays have won five of Manoah's last six starts and look to keep the hot streak going.

