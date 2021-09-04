The Blue Jays notched a walk-off win Friday against the Athletics, so Oakland will look for revenge Saturday in Toronto.

The Blue Jays earned a walk-off 11-10 win against the Athletics in the series opener Friday. The Athletics will look for a win Saturday to keep pace in the AL wild card race.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The Athletics are three games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card spot. The Blue Jays are five games behind the Red Sox.

In Friday's game, the Blue Jays were led by outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who hit his 15th home run of the season. For Oakland, both Matt Chapman and Tony Kemp drove in three runs.

The Athletics will start Paul Blackburn (0-1, 2.81 ERA) on the mound, while Toronto will give the starting nod to José Berrios (9-7, 3.53 ERA).

