How to Watch A's at Blue Jays

The Oakland A's try to salvage game three against Toronto after losing the first two games of the series.

The Oakland A's came to Toronto looking to keep pace with the Red Sox and Yankees in the wild card race. Instead, they have dropped two games and are now in danger of falling into a tie with the Blue Jays in the playoff race. Their chances of making the playoffs have taken a huge hit and they are in a must-win situation.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the A's at Blue Jays game on fuboTV

Toronto, on the other hand, has done exactly what they needed to do in this series. They have won the first two games and have climbed back into striking distance. They currently sit five games back of the Red Sox and are just one game back of the visiting A's.

After getting off to a slow start in game one the Blue Jays bats have come alive. Over the last 11 innings, they have scored 19 runs in winning both games. They came back from an 8-2 deficit in the 8th inning of the first game and then jumped out on the A's in game two before holding on for the win.

The Blue Jays start Robbie Ray looking for the sweep on Sunday. Toronto has won his last two starts. The A's counter with Cole Irvin looking to avoid another loss. Oakland has alternated wins and losses in his last six starts.

