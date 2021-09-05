How to Watch A's at Blue Jays

September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Oakland A's at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oakland A's try to salvage game three against Toronto after losing the first two games of the series.
Author:

The Oakland A's came to Toronto looking to keep pace with the Red Sox and Yankees in the wild card race. Instead, they have dropped two games and are now in danger of falling into a tie with the Blue Jays in the playoff race. Their chances of making the playoffs have taken a huge hit and they are in a must-win situation.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the A's at Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto, on the other hand, has done exactly what they needed to do in this series. They have won the first two games and have climbed back into striking distance. They currently sit five games back of the Red Sox and are just one game back of the visiting A's.

After getting off to a slow start in game one the Blue Jays bats have come alive. Over the last 11 innings, they have scored 19 runs in winning both games. They came back from an 8-2 deficit in the 8th inning of the first game and then jumped out on the A's in game two before holding on for the win.

The Blue Jays start Robbie Ray looking for the sweep on Sunday. Toronto has won his last two starts. The A's counter with Cole Irvin looking to avoid another loss. Oakland has alternated wins and losses in his last six starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
5
2021

Oakland A's at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
1:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Vladimir Guerrero Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch A's at Blue Jays

Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

Justin Thomas
Golf

How to Watch the 2021 PGA Championship, Final Round

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch England vs. Andorra

novak-djokovic
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Round of 16

red-sox-rays
SI Guide

USMNT and Canada Face Off in a World Cup Qualifier

Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1

How to Watch Dutch Grand Prix

Paralympics Torch
Other

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics Closing Ceremony

Washington State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah State

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy