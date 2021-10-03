How to Watch Athletics at Astros

The Astros look to win this series against the Oakland Athletics in the last game of the regular season.

With their win against the Athletics in Game 2 of this series, the Astros secured home-field advantage in the ALDS over the White Sox. They don't have it through the entire playoffs as the Rays secured the American League's best record. Nonetheless, it will be important as the Sox are streaking going 8-2 in their last 10.

How to Watch Athletics vs. Astros:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Astros secured home field in convincing fashion as they blew out the A's 10-4 behind four homers last night.

The Astros have clinched the AL West four of the last five years and this is manager Dusty Baker's fifth team he has secured a division with. He is the only person to ever do that previously winning with the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals.

The Astros will start righty José Urquidy in the final game of the regular season. He has an impressive .99 WHIP, 8-3 record and a 3.56 ERA. The Athletics fell just short of the playoffs ending a three-year run but they will also be going for the series win in this rubber match.

The A's will start Cole Irvin who has a 10-15 record with a 4.18 ERA.

