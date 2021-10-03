October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros look to win this series against the Oakland Athletics in the last game of the regular season.
Author:

With their win against the Athletics in Game 2 of this series, the Astros secured home-field advantage in the ALDS over the White Sox. They don't have it through the entire playoffs as the Rays secured the American League's best record. Nonetheless, it will be important as the Sox are streaking going 8-2 in their last 10. 

How to Watch Athletics vs. Astros:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Athletics vs. Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Astros secured home field in convincing fashion as they blew out the A's 10-4 behind four homers last night.

The Astros have clinched the AL West four of the last five years and this is manager Dusty Baker's fifth team he has secured a division with. He is the only person to ever do that previously winning with the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals. 

The Astros will start righty José Urquidy in the final game of the regular season. He has an impressive .99 WHIP, 8-3 record and a 3.56 ERA. The Athletics fell just short of the playoffs ending a three-year run but they will also be going for the series win in this rubber match. 

The A's will start Cole Irvin who has a 10-15 record with a 4.18 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16881057
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Astros

just now
USATSI_15029912
WNBA

How to Watch the Aces at Mercury

just now
USATSI_16881036 (1)
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Ole Miss at Florida in Women's College Soccer

just now
USATSI_16880411
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Cardinals

just now
USATSI_16881793
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

just now
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Duke at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

just now
Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Alabama at Auburn in Women's College Volleyball

just now
USATSI_16881211
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

5 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Providence at Georgetown in Women's College Soccer

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy