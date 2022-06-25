How to Watch Athletics at Royals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals go for their second straight win and series-clinching victory when they play the Athletics on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals won the opener over the Athletics on Friday night 3-1 as Zach Greinke picked up his first win of the year in his return to the Royals.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals on fuboTV:

Greinke went six solid innings, giving up just three hits and one run to get the win.

The Royals did just enough offensively with a single run in the third, fifth and sixth innings to get the victory.

The win is their sixth in the last eight games as they continue their best stretch of baseball of the year.

While the Royals are playing better baseball, the slide continues for the A's as they have now lost 19 of their last 22 games and four in a row.

It has been a struggle for the A's this year as they dumped all their top talent before the season started and are in full rebuild mode.

Saturday, though, they will look to snap out of their slump and get a road win to even up their series against the Royals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
