How to Watch Athletics vs. Royals

September 14, 2021
How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look to keep their fading playoff chances alive as they face the Royals Tuesday.
The Athletics sit 2.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League heading into Tuesday's series opener against the Royals.

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The A's will be hoping they can change their fortunes when they head to Kansas City to start a three-game set with a Royals team that doesn't have much to play for but has been playing better baseball of late.

Oakland desperately need to make up some ground in the next two series, because after this, they end the year with 13-straight games against the division-leading Astros, as well as against a Mariners squad who is 0.5 games up on them in the playoff race.

The Royals come into the series with nothing to lose. They are 17.0 games out of first place in the AL Central and 14.5 games back in the wild-card hunt.

Kansas City has zero shot of making the playoffs and are playing loosely. They recently took two of three games from the division-leading Chicago White Sox and have been a thorn in a lot of teams' sides recently.

Fortunately for the A's, they have Frankie Montas on the mound for Game 1. Montas has pitched well recently and Oakland has won his last three starts. 

The Royals will counter with Jackson Kowar on Tuesday night. Kowar has only pitched in five games for the Royals this year and Kansas City has yet to win any of those games. 

The A's hope those trends continue Tuesday night.

