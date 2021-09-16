How to Watch A's at Royals

September 16, 2021
How to Watch Oakland A's at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The desperate A's look to make it two in a row against the Kansas City Royals.
Author:

Oakland picked up a much-needed win Wednesday night against the Royals, but it wasn't easy. The A's led 12-5 heading into the bottom of the 7th but had to hold on for a wild 12-10 win.

How to Watch Athletics vs. Royals:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the A's at Royals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland has all but lost any chance at the AL West as it currently sits seven games back of the first-place Astros. The A's are also 3 1/2 games back of the logjam that is three AL East teams for the two wild card spots. The Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees are all tied for the two wild card spots. The A's desperately need wins, and they have to take advantage of playing the Royals one last time Thursday afternoon.

The Royals have continued to be a thorn in the side of playoff teams as they took Game 1 in a comeback win. The Royals are 6-4 in their last 10 games and hope they can avoid last place in the AL Central. 

Daniel Lynch will get the ball for the Royals in Game 3 of their series with the A's. The Royals have won six of the last seven games he has pitched in.

The A's will turn to Paul Blackburn on Thursday. This will be just his sixth appearance for Oakland this year. The A's are just 2-3 when he has pitched this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

