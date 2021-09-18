How to Watch Athletics at Angels

September 18, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look to keep pace in the American League wild-card race as they face the sputtering Angels.
Author:

The Athletics left 11 runners on base and committed three errors Friday in the first game of their series against the Angels, and they still came away with a 5-4 win. The final run of the game was scored by the Athletics on a passed ball.

How to Watch Athletics vs. Angels :

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Athletics vs. Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Angels have lost in increasingly frustrating ways this season and have been without superstar Mike Trout for most of it, though they have had phenom Shohei Ohtani as a dual threat on the mound and at the plate.

The top two spots in the American League wild-card race are held by the Yankees and Red Sox. The Blue Jays are 0.5 games back from the second wild card, while the Athletics are 2.5 games back. 

Oakland will start pitcher Daulton Jefferies, who only has 15 innings under his belt this year, in Saturday’s game. Los Angeles will start Jose Suarez (7-7, 3.59 ERA) as the Angels look to even the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

