How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

Seattle started last week with a four-game sweep of the Athletics, but Oakland bounced back with a sweep of the AL West-leading Astros to keep them alive in the playoff hunt.

The Mariners won two of three games against the Angels in their most recent series.

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mariners:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

While the Astros still hold a comfortable lead in the division, both the Mariners and Athletics have a chance in the American League wild-card race.

The Yankees hold a one-game lead on the Red Sox for the first wild card. Boston holds a one-game lead on the Blue Jays, a two-game lead on the Astros and a three-game lead on the Athletics for the second wild card.

The Mariners will start Chris Flexen on the mound in Monday's series opener. Flexen sports a 13-6 record and a 3.56 ERA. The Athletics will counter with Cole Irvin, who has a 10-14 record and a 3.99 ERA. Both have thrown exactly 169.1 innings this season.

