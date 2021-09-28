September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search

Seattle started last week with a four-game sweep of the Athletics, but Oakland bounced back with a sweep of the AL West-leading Astros to keep them alive in the playoff hunt.

The Mariners won two of three games against the Angels in their most recent series.

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mariners:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Athletics vs. Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Astros still hold a comfortable lead in the division, both the Mariners and Athletics have a chance in the American League wild-card race.

The Yankees hold a one-game lead on the Red Sox for the first wild card. Boston holds a one-game lead on the Blue Jays, a two-game lead on the Astros and a three-game lead on the Athletics for the second wild card.

The Mariners will start Chris Flexen on the mound in Monday's series opener. Flexen sports a 13-6 record and a 3.56 ERA. The Athletics will counter with Cole Irvin, who has a 10-14 record and a 3.99 ERA. Both have thrown exactly 169.1 innings this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
27
2021

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16836619
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

2 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gestures as he runs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

8 minutes ago
USATSI_16833295
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Rockies

1 hour ago
USATSI_15366112
NFL

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

2 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

2 hours ago
USATSI_16828993
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canadiens

3 hours ago
USATSI_13338438
Soccer

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Racing

5 hours ago
dak-prescott
SI Guide

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts Face Off in Key Early NFC East Clash

6 hours ago
USATSI_13574740
Premier League

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy