How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

September 29, 2021
How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look to get revenge against the Mariners in the second game of their series as the AL Wild Card race heats up.
The Mariners probably couldn't have made a bigger statement in the series opener against the Athletics. They beat the A's 13-4 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where Mitch Haniger hit two three-run homers to put an exclamation point on their win. It may come as no surprise then that Haniger is leading the Mariners with 37 homers. 

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mariners:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Athletics vs. Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That came after the Mariners came into the matchup 8-2 in their last 10 games, including a four-game sweep of the Athletics. The Mariners seem on a mission now as their 20-year playoff drought has to be a huge motivating factor. The win puts Seattle 1.5 out of the second wild-card spot while the A's are now 3.5 games back. 

It's absolutely imperative that the Athletics win this next game and they just might have the tools to do it.

They need a monster game from their MVP Matt Olson, who made his first All-Star appearance this year and is leading Oakland in homers (38), batting average (.274) and RBIs (109). 

They also have one of their best pitchers going in the second game of this series in Chris Bassitt who also made his first All-Star appearance this year. He has a 12-4 record with a 3.16 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. 

He had a setback in August, getting hit in the head with a comebacker, but made his return in the last series against the Mariners pitching three innings of one-hit ball. 

The Mariners will counter Yusei Kikuchi who has 7-9 record and a 4.41 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
28
2021

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

