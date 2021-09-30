How to Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

Seattle will look to win its fourth game in a row and sweep the A's. The Mariners are still fighting for a playoff spot, just 0.5 games back of the Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot.

Oakland came into its series with Seattle still having a chance to make the playoffs as the second Wild Card team. The A's needed the teams to lose in front of them and they needed to beat the Mariners. The teams in front of them have started losing, but they can't seem to beat Seattle.

How to Watch: Athletics at Mariners

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The A's dropped the first two games of the series and have now lost 11 straight games to the rival Mariners. If Oakland could have figured out how to win even a few of those games, the team would be sitting in the driver's seat for the second Wild Card spot. Instead, the A's are nearly out of the playoff picture.

The Mariners have now won nine of their last 10 games and have climbed to within 0.5 games of the Red Sox for that last playoff spot. Considering where the team was just a week ago, Seattle has to feel great about where it is. The Mariners still have work to do, but they have to like their chances.

Seattle can not only inch closer to the playoffs, but it can also officially eliminate the A's from contention with a win.

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Mariners, as they look for their fourth straight win. Seattle has won all three of his starts against the A's this year. Oakland will go with Frankie Montas, hoping to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The A's have won in five of his last six starts.

