How to Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seattle will look to win its fourth game in a row and sweep the A's. The Mariners are still fighting for a playoff spot, just 0.5 games back of the Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot.
Author:

Oakland came into its series with Seattle still having a chance to make the playoffs as the second Wild Card team. The A's needed the teams to lose in front of them and they needed to beat the Mariners. The teams in front of them have started losing, but they can't seem to beat Seattle.

How to Watch: Athletics at Mariners

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Athletics vs. Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The A's dropped the first two games of the series and have now lost 11 straight games to the rival Mariners. If Oakland could have figured out how to win even a few of those games, the team would be sitting in the driver's seat for the second Wild Card spot. Instead, the A's are nearly out of the playoff picture.

The Mariners have now won nine of their last 10 games and have climbed to within 0.5 games of the Red Sox for that last playoff spot. Considering where the team was just a week ago, Seattle has to feel great about where it is. The Mariners still have work to do, but they have to like their chances.

Seattle can not only inch closer to the playoffs, but it can also officially eliminate the A's from contention with a win. 

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Mariners, as they look for their fourth straight win. Seattle has won all three of his starts against the A's this year. Oakland will go with Frankie Montas, hoping to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The A's have won in five of his last six starts. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oakland Athletics Matt Chapman
MLB

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

3 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

9 minutes ago
Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

33 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Utah State vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

45 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) looks up after rushing for a first down against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

46 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

47 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) attempts to catch a pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) defends in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Miami vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

49 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy