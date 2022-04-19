How to Watch Orioles at Athletics

The Athletics look for a 2-0 start at home as they host the Orioles on Tuesday night.

The Orioles (3-7) were in a giving mood Monday night, committing two costly errors in a four-run sixth inning, as the Athletics (6-5) grabbed a win in their home opener. The teams run it back on Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Live stream the Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baltimore and Oakland were tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when things went sideways for the Orioles. A throwing error by third baseman Ramón Urías allowed the A's to take the lead. After an RBI single by Sheldon Neuse made it 3-1, Rougned Odor mishandled Kevin Smith's ground ball to allow another run to score.

The O's got their lone run in the fifth on an RBI double from Austin Hays.

Baltimore hasn't announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday. Ace John Means went on the 60-day IL on Sunday. Right-hander Chris Ellis was with the team Monday and could be activated to start the game. He made six starts for the O's last season after being claimed off waivers from the Rays and re-signed in March.

He made one start at Triple-A Norfolk, throwing four no-hit innings at Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Wednesday.

Left-hander Cole Irvin is scheduled for the A's. He has a 5.40 ERA and 1.114 WHIP in two starts and 11.2 innings this season and has been touched for four home runs. He worked 6.1 innings in a win at Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits.

Regional restrictions may apply.