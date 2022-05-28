How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, First Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orioles and Red Sox set for Saturday split doubleheader at Fenway Park

The Orioles (19-27) opened a four-game series against the Red Sox (21-24) in style Friday night with a come-from-behind victory and head into Saturday's split doubleheader with some momentum. The first game of the twinbill is set for the afternoon.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, First Game Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: MLB Network (Canada)

Live stream the Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston roared out to a 6-0 lead after two innings on Friday night and led 8-2 after five. But Baltimore ripped through the Red Sox bullpen for 10 runs in the final three innings, taking an unexpected 12-8 win.

The O's tied the game in the eighth when Rafael Devers made a wild throw on a grounder by Ramón Urías that allowed Rougned Odor to score. In the top of the ninth, Anthony Santander gave the Orioles their first lead with an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch. 

Baltimore is now 3-1 against Boston this season.

Right-hander Jordan Lyles is scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. He is 3-4 in nine starts with a 4.10 ERA and 1.348 WHIP in 52.2 innings. Lyles won his last start at Yankee Stadium on Monday, working 6.2 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts.

Nathan Eovaldi, an All-Star for Boston last season, is also scheduled. He is 1-2 in nine starts with a 4.10 ERA and 1.159 WHIP in 48.1 innings while allowing a major-league high 15 home runs. He allowed the same amount in 32 starts a season ago. 

On Sunday, he got a no-decision against the Mariners, striking out a season-high 11 in 6.2 innings while allowing two runs on four hits. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
