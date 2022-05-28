How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

The Orioles (19-27) opened a four-game series against the Red Sox (21-24) in style Friday night with a come-from-behind victory and head into Saturday's split doubleheader with some momentum. The first game of the twinbill is set for the afternoon.

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: MLB Network (Canada)

Boston roared out to a 6-0 lead after two innings on Friday night and led 8-2 after five. But Baltimore ripped through the Red Sox bullpen for 10 runs in the final three innings, taking an unexpected 12-8 win.

The O's tied the game in the eighth when Rafael Devers made a wild throw on a grounder by Ramón Urías that allowed Rougned Odor to score. In the top of the ninth, Anthony Santander gave the Orioles their first lead with an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch.

Baltimore is now 3-1 against Boston this season.

Right-hander Jordan Lyles is scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. He is 3-4 in nine starts with a 4.10 ERA and 1.348 WHIP in 52.2 innings. Lyles won his last start at Yankee Stadium on Monday, working 6.2 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts.

Nathan Eovaldi, an All-Star for Boston last season, is also scheduled. He is 1-2 in nine starts with a 4.10 ERA and 1.159 WHIP in 48.1 innings while allowing a major-league high 15 home runs. He allowed the same amount in 32 starts a season ago.

On Sunday, he got a no-decision against the Mariners, striking out a season-high 11 in 6.2 innings while allowing two runs on four hits.

