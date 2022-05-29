How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

The Orioles have taken two of the first three in a five-game holiday weekend set at Fenway Park against the Red Sox. The two sides meet again on Sunday.

The Orioles (20-28) and Red Sox (22-25) split a doubleheader Saturday and will be back at the ballpark Sunday afternoon to continue their five-game series at Fenway Park. Baltimore opened the series with a dramatic comeback win on Friday night.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Boston won the opener 5-3 on Saturday behind Nathan Eovaldi's first career complete-game effort. The Orioles came back to win the nightcap 4-2, scoring all of their runs in the third. Rougned Odor's three-run homer was the big blow in the inning.

Baltimore leads the season series 4-2 heading into Sunday. The AL East rivals are scheduled to play 19 times this season.

On Sunday, the O's will go with left-hander Bruce Zimmermann. In nine starts this season, he is 2-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 1.217 WHIP in 47.2 innings. On Tuesday, he got a no-decision in a loss at Yankee Stadium after surrendering four solo home runs in six-and-one-third innings.

The Red Sox are scheduled to start right-hander Nick Pivetta, who is 3-4 in nine starts. In 48-and-two-thirds innings, Pivetta has a 4.25 ERA and 1.151 WHIP. He also worked Tuesday, getting the win as Boston got a 16-3 win over the White Sox in Chicago. Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits in six innings.

