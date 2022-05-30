How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orioles and Red Sox wrap up their five-game series on Monday night in Boston

The Orioles are looking to clinch a rare series win in Boston on Monday night when they take on the Red Sox.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV

They have split the first four games with the Red Sox and are looking to get the win on Monday night in the finale.

The two teams have alternated wins in the series with the Orioles winning the first game 12-8 and game three 4-2. The Red Sox took game two and then evened the series again on Sunday with an easy 12-2 win.

The Orioles will look to take the series when they send Tyler Wells to the mound. Wells has gone just 1-4 on the season with a 4.30 ERA.

The Red Sox will counter with Rich Hill. Hill has been solid in his third stint with the Red Sox going 1-2 with a. 3.86 ERA.

The Red Sox hope his big curveball can be effective on Monday as they look to avoid losing a series to the last-place Orioles.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
