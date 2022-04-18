How to Watch Orioles vs. Athletics

The Orioles are coming off their first series win of the season as they open a 10-game road trip in Oakland against the Athletics on Monday.

The Orioles (3-6) took two of three from the Yankees over the weekend to take a bit of momentum on the road as they visit the Athletics (5-5) on Monday night.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Oakland is playing at home for the first time this season after opening with 10 straight games on the road. The A's lost at Toronto on Sunday, 4-3, after surrendering runs in the first, second, third and fifth innings.

Veteran Stephen Vogt hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning and the A's got to within a run on Seth Brown's sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Baltimore broke open a scoreless game in the eighth to beat New York 5-0 on Sunday. Rougned Odor opened the floodgates with a two-run single and Kelvin Gutierrez added a two-run double to key the five-run uprising.

Right-hander Spencer Watkins is scheduled to start for Baltimore. He allowed four runs (one earned), on four hits with two walks and a strikeout in three innings in his season debut on Tuesday against the Brewers.

Oakland has right-hander Frankie Montas scheduled to make his third start of 2022. He has a 4.76 ERA and 1.059 WHIP in 11.1 innings after allowing two runs (one earned) in 6.1 innings in a win at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

