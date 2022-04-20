How to Watch Orioles at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jordan Lyles and the Orioles will take on Daulton Jefferies and the Athletics on Wednesday night.

The Orioles have had a difficult start to their 2022 campaign. They are just 3-7 through 10 games and on the bottom of the AL East.

They did see a little life in their last series where they split a four-game series 2-2 with the Yankees.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their last win on Sunday, they were able to score five runs in the eighth inning on two RBIs from Rougned Odor, two from Kelvin Gutiérrez, and one from Jorge Mateo.

Jordan Lyles will take the mound for Baltimore — he is 0-1 this season with a 5.23 ERA.

The Athletics didn't start off their season hot but they have since caught fire. They started out losing 2 of 3 games to the Phillies. Since then they have gone 3-1 against the Rays and 1-2 against the Blue Jays on the road.

They got the win in the first game these two teams played Monday. 

Daulton Jefferies will get the start for Oakland. He is 1-1 already this year with a 1.93 ERA through 9.1 innings pitched and four strikeouts.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
