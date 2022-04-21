Orioles vs. Athletics Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Tyler Wells and the Orioles will take on Paul Blackburn and the Athletics today.

The Orioles have dropped even further to 3-8 since losing the first two games of this series. Baltimore sits at the bottom of the AL East by a good margin being the only team under .500.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Baltimore will look to get control back as it brings Tyler Wells to the mound on Thursday. Wells is 0-1 this season with a 6.35 ERA. In two outings, he has 5.2 innings pitched and only five strikeouts.

The Athletics still sit on top of their division, tied with the Angels after Tuesday's win. In a tight race, they are 7-5 and a half-game ahead of the Mariners and Astros.

Oakland will match Baltimore with Paul Blackburn, who is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He has 10 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. Oakland squeezed out a win in its second game against Baltimore 2-1. Baltimore took an early lead in the first from a Trey Mancini RBI.

It took Oakland five more innings to answer, but it finally did when Seth Brown drove in the two runs, which turned out to be game-winning.

