The Orioles, fresh off their first Grapefruit League win of the spring, visit the Pirates as the tune-up games continue.

The Orioles (1-2) head to Bradenton Tuesday afternoon to take on the Pirates (3-1) in a Grapefruit League contest. Baltimore picked up its first exhibition win of the season on Monday while Pittsburgh got a road victory.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orioles got off to a fast start Monday against the Twins, with Austin Hays keying a four-run first inning with a bases-loaded single that put Baltimore up 2-0. The Orioles also led 8-5 before Minnesota picked up three runs in the top of the eighth inning.

Yusniel Diaz doubled home Colton Cowser to put Baltimore up 9-8 in the bottom of the eighth before Joseph Ortiz singled home an insurance run for a 10-8 victory.

Against Tampa Bay, Oneil Cruz homered to put the Pirates up 2-1 en route to a 5-1 victory on Monday. Bryan Reynolds added a bases-clearing triple in the fourth.

On Tuesday, left-hander John Means takes the ball for the O's. He made 26 starts and posted a 3.62 ERA and 1.030 WHIP in 146.2 innings last season, highlighted by a no-hitter in Seattle on May 5.

Veteran lefty José Quintana, signed by the Pirates in November, makes his first appearance for the Bucs. The 33-year-old made 29 appearances and 10 starts for the Angels and Giants last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.