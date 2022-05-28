How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orioles and Red Sox will play the latest installment of their AL East rivalry on Saturday in a huge matchup for both teams.

Looking at the slate of games on the schedule for Saturday, MLB fans won't have a hard time finding a good game to watch. With the season moving forward so quickly, every game even at this stage can mean a lot at the end of the year. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Orioles hitting the road to take on the Red Sox in Boston.

How to Watch the Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Orioles have opened up the season with a disappointing 19-27 record. While it hasn't been a great start, Baltimore hasn't been a pushover team either. Last time out, the Orioles ended up defeating the Red Sox by a final score of 12-8.

On the other side of this matchup, the Red Sox are just 21-24 this season. Boston is still expected to be in the playoff mix later on in the year but needs to figure things out quickly. After losing game one of this series, the Red Sox will look for some revenge tonight.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Red Sox are favored to win, the Orioles showed last game that they are more than capable of competing with Boston. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top in this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
