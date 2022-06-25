Orioles vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Orioles look to earn a series victory over the White Sox on Saturday.

After Baltimore took the first two games in a four-game series, the Orioles will attempt to take the series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday.

Despite winning three in a row and four out of their last five, the Orioles are still in last place in the AL East and 6.5 games back in the Wild Card race. On the other hand, the White Sox are reeling due to injuries but are still only 4.5 games back in the AL Central race.

How to Watch Orioles at White Sox Today

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Orioles at White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Orioles made it back-to-back wins over the White Sox with a 4-1 victory on Friday night. Baltimore jumped to a 2-0 lead when Richie Martin singled home a run in the second inning. After Chicago got one back in the bottom half of the inning, Austin Hays sealed the win for the Orioles with an RBI double in the eighth inning.

Baltimore blanked the White Sox in game one 4-0 on Thursday night. Highly-touted Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman led the way with a home run and double and drove in three runs, while starter Dean Kremer tossed five and two-thirds scoreless innings.

The Orioles look to earn a series victory against the White Sox on Saturday in Chicago.

