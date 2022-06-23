How to Watch Orioles at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orioles and the White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday in MLB regular-season action.

With both teams boasting 6-4 records in their last 10 games, the Orioles and White Sox begin their four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday in regular-season action. Baltimore is currently last in the AL East with a 30-38 record while Chicago is third in the AL Central at 32-33.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The last time Baltimore faced an opponent from the AL Central was in a four-game series against the Royals at the beginning of June. The Royals took the first two games of the series with respective scores of 7-5 and 8-1. The Orioles then took the last two games 6-4 and 10-7 with that series finale matching Baltimore's highest run output so far this month (10).

Richie Martin, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins all had a pair of RBIs in the 10-7 win over the Royals on June 12.

This will be the first and only meeting between the Orioles and the White Sox this season, with both teams hoping to progress in their respective divisions.

Regional restrictions may apply.

