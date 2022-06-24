How to Watch Orioles at White Sox

The Orioles look to make it three in a row tonight while the White Sox look to avoid losing three in a row in Chicago on Friday.

The Orioles (32-39) are on the road for a series for a four-game series with the White Sox (33-35). Tonight marks game two of the series. Baltimore picked up the first game last night with a 4-0 win.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

It was a slow start for both teams with the Orioles' first runs not coming until the top of the fourth. Adley Rutschman got things started with a two-run homer off of a Johnny Cueto pitch. Rutschman struck again in the sixth with an RBI double to make it 3-0. Cedric Mullins' RBI single in the top of the ninth finished out the scoring for the night.

Despite being 6-4 in their last 10 games, the Orioles are still sitting in last place in the AL East and trail the Yankees by over 20 games. The White Sox are also 6-4 in their last 10 games but they have a more favorable position in the standings in third and are only four-and-a-half games behind the Guardians who are leading the AL Central.

