How to Watch Padres at Braves

In the middle contest of a three-game series, the Padres will be in Atlanta once again to take on the Braves on Saturday.

The Padres and Braves are both near the top of their respective divisions. In an effort to continue climbing, they each have the chance to earn a win in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Both rosters have plenty of star-level talent, which will make this game and series overall extremely interesting.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: You can stream San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The NL East is still a wide-open race, which is why the Braves are still middle of the pack despite being below .500 on the season. Coming off of a World Series championship run, they’ve got a lot of work to do if they’re going to repeat.

The poor pitching has been a weak point for Atlanta this season, but still has time to turn around. The defending champions could still make noise late in the season.

The Padres are in a tough NL West division, sitting near the very top with the Dodgers and Giants. They’ve played well both at home and on the road, showing why they’re one of the best teams in the MLB.

Manny Machado has fueled San Diego on offense, already notching 46 hits on the season. Alongside him, Eric Hosmer has been great as well.

The Padres truly have the talent to go the distance this season. If they’re able to bring a fully healthy roster into the postseason, they should be a contender.

Regional restrictions may apply.