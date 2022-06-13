How to Watch Padres at Cubs

The Padres look to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday when they begin a four-game series with the Cubs

The Padres begin a seven-game road trip on Monday when they head to Chicago to take on the Cubs.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Padres have lost their last two games after winning four in a row. They dropped the last two to the Rockies after winning the first two and blew an opportunity to gain ground on the first-place Dodgers.

Monday they will look to get back in the win column against a Cubs team that they lost two of three to at home earlier this year.

The Cubs, though, come into the game on a six-game losing streak that includes a three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees over the weekend.

The Cubs are back home for seven games this week after losing all four games on their road trip in American League territory last week.

The Cubs will be looking to get back in the win column when they send Justin Steele to the mound.

Steele pitched well in his last start going seven innings and giving up just two runs to the Cardinals. He got the no-decision, though, as the Cubs would lose the game in extra innings.

