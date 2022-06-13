How to Watch Padres at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres look to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday when they begin a four-game series with the Cubs

The Padres begin a seven-game road trip on Monday when they head to Chicago to take on the Cubs.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Padres have lost their last two games after winning four in a row. They dropped the last two to the Rockies after winning the first two and blew an opportunity to gain ground on the first-place Dodgers.

Monday they will look to get back in the win column against a Cubs team that they lost two of three to at home earlier this year.

The Cubs, though, come into the game on a six-game losing streak that includes a three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees over the weekend. 

The Cubs are back home for seven games this week after losing all four games on their road trip in American League territory last week.

The Cubs will be looking to get back in the win column when they send Justin Steele to the mound.

Steele pitched well in his last start going seven innings and giving up just two runs to the Cardinals. He got the no-decision, though, as the Cubs would lose the game in extra innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Cubs

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
280-2808504_investigao-discovery-investigation-discovery-hd-png-download
entertainment

How to Watch Sins of the Father Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
AUBURN
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy