How to Watch Padres at Cubs

The Padres go for their second straight win on Tuesday night when they take on the Cubs in Chicago

The Padres got the win in the opener of their four-game series with the Cubs on Monday night when they broke through for three runs in the eighth inning.

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The two teams were locked in a 1-1 pitcher's duel, but the Cubs went to the bullpen in the eighth and the Padres took advantage.

San Diego would score three times and held the Cubs down to get the 4-1 win. Yu Darvish was great in his return to Wrigley Field as he went eight strong innings giving up just a solo home run to Yan Gomes.

The Padres now have a chance to clinch at least a series split with a win on Tuesday night.

The win on Monday helped them snap a two-game skid after they dropped the last two of a four-game series with the Rockies.

The Cubs have now lost seven in a row and have dropped to a season-worst 14 games under .500 at 23-37.

It was always supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Cubs, but they are really struggling right now and could use a win on Tuesday night.

