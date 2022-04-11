How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres head to San Francisco on Monday to take on the Giants after winning a weekend series against the Diamondbacks.

The Padres (3-1) had a scare Sunday when they scratched left-hander Blake Snell from his scheduled start, but still closed out a series win at Arizona. Now they head to the Bay Area to take on the Giants (2-1), who beat Miami on Sunday.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego hired longtime Oakland manager Bob Melvin last winter and are expected to contend in the National League West. Sunday in Phoenix, Jurickson Profar belted a grand slam as part of a five-run second inning en route to a 10-5 win over the Diamondbacks to win the series

It was the third consecutive win for the Padres, who led 10-0 after the top of the sixth inning.

San Francisco held off the Marlins on Sunday, winning 3-2. Trailing 1-0 in the second, the Giants tied it on an RBI double from Mauricio Dubón and took the lead on Luke Williams' RBI single. The bullpen took it from there, with 5.1 scoreless innings to lock up the win.

Nick Martinez, back in the Majors after four years in Japan, makes his debut for San Diego Monday night. The 31-year-old last pitched in the Majors with Texas in 2017. Last season with Fukuoka in the Japan Pacific League, Martinez made 23 starts with a 1.62 ERA and 1.029 WHIP in 149.2 innings.

Left-hander Alex Wood is scheduled for San Francisco. He made 26 starts a year ago for the Giants with a 3.83 ERA and 1.183 WHIP in 138.2 innings, fanning 152. He was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2017.

