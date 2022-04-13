How to Watch Padres at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants snapped the Padres' four-game winning streak on Tuesday and look to close out a series win Wednesday afternoon.

The Giants (3-2) got to All-Star Yu Darvish early and often Tuesday night, opening a 10-1 lead after two innings to emphatically end the four-game winning streak of the Padres (4-2) with a 13-2 blowout. On Wednesday, the day game after the night game will decide the three-game series.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Francisco pounded out 15 hits in the win with Wilmer Flores snapping out of a 1-for-10 start with a three-hit evening that included his first home run of the season. Brandon Belt and Joc Pederson also went deep for the Giants. Darvish recorded just five outs while being charged with nine runs on eight hits with two walks and a hit batsman.

Lefty Sean Manaea will make his second start for the Padres after debuting with seven no-hit innings at Arizona on Friday. He walked one and struck out seven, facing one batter over the minimum and throwing 88 pitches in the 3-0 win.

San Francisco rolls over the rotation to right-hander Logan Webb, who worked six-plus innings against the Marlins on Friday. He allowed a run on five hits and a walk and threw 85 pitches.

Giants' first-base coach Antoan Richardson should be back in the box on Wednesday. His ejection in the third inning opened the door for Alyssa Nakken to become the first woman in MLB history to coach on the field in a regular-season game.

