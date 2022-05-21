How to Watch Padres at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This NL West clash starts on Friday with the Padres looking to hold their division advantage against the Giants.

The second- and third-place NL West teams collide for a three-game set in San Francisco when the Padres come to town to play the Giants. The Padres hold a game-and-a-half advantage over San Francisco. The Giants will look to keep their five-game home winning streak rolling. 

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Online:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both the Padres and Giants took two of three from their opponents in their previous series. San Diego beat the Phillies 2-0 in its last game with an outstanding start from Yu Darvish. He went seven innings and struck out five while giving up no runs. The Giants lost their last game against the Rockies 5-3. They were tied in the eighth until C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer and the Giants weren't able to mount a comeback in the last frame. Before that, San Francisco beat Colorado in 12 straight games. 

The Giants will look to bounce back by starting Jakob Junis. He is 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA. The Padres will counter with Sean Manaea who is 2-3 with a 3.77 ERA. Expect a close and low-scoring pitcher's duel by the bay tonight.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

