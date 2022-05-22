How to Watch Padres at Giants

The San Diego Padres go for the series sweep on the road against the San Francisco Giants.

The Bob Melvin effect on the San Diego Padres this season is real. The team got devastating news before the season that their best player Fernando Tatis Jr. was going to be unavailable for a significant portion of the season. Instead of wallowing, they've more than competed in the most difficult division in baseball. They're only 1.5 games back of the NL West-leading Dodgers. Just imagine what this team could be with Tatis Jr. back in the lineup. The last time San Diego won the NL West was back-to-back in 2005 and 2006. Could this be the year their fortunes finally change?

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Online:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV:

They've had a solid narrative to back that notion up as they've beaten the defending NL West champs in the first two games of this series. They beat the Giants 8-7 in 10 innings on Friday. They followed that up by winning a pitcher's duel yesterday 2-1. Joe Musgrove went seven scoreless innings and only gave up four hits to remain unbeaten on the season. Manny Machado homered in the third and they didn't need much more offense to get the series victory.

Now they will go for the sweep by starting MacKenzie Gore. He has pitched very well so far with a 2-1 record and a 2.17 ERA. The Giants have a good shot at bouncing back especially at home starting Alex Wood who is 3-2 with a 3.93 ERA.

