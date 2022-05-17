How to Watch Padres at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will continue to try and close the gap between them and the Mets with a win over the Padres tonight.

The Padres (22-13) are on the road for a three-game series with the Phillies (17-18) beginning with game one tonight. 

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Padres are currently tied for first in the NL West with the Dodgers. Those two teams have a one and a half game lead over the third-place Giants. The Padres have won three of their last six games. Most recently, they picked up a 7-3 win over the Braves. 

In the last three years, the Padres have been known to be a late-inning team scoring 837 runs from the sixth through ninth inning since 2019. In its last series with the Braves, the Padres scored 14 late-inning runs. If the Phillies can gain the early lead and hold strong on defense, they may be able to pick up a couple of wins in the coming days.

The Phillies seem to be finding their groove having won four of their last five games. In their last series against the Dodgers, the Phils outscored their opponent 33-25. While the runs being produced should certainly be applauded, defensively, the team still has a bit of work to do. 

While the city of Brotherly Love is happy to see its team begin to put things together, it's going to take a bit of work to get closer to the top of the standings. The Phillies are currently five and a half games behind the Mets in the NL East, but they will certainly be looking to close that gap in this series.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
