How to Watch Padres at Pirates

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Diego Padres are coming off a sweep of Cincinnati when they travel to Pittsburgh where the Pirates are trying to rebound from a sweep against Milwaukee.

Maybe this series can't be branded as the Saints vs. the Sinners but it is a matchup between two teams that sit third in their respective divisions looking to gain some ground. The Padres are on the right track after their last series against the Reds. After a tough series against their hated rival the Dodgers where they dropped two of three, the Padres rebounded and swept the Reds. The Pirates meanwhile played valiantly but were ultimately swept against the NL Central-leading Brewers. 

In every game against Cincinnati, San Diego gave up five runs but they scored nine, eight and seven respectively in those three games. The damage and ultimately the sweep came in the sixth inning when Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run tiebreaking double to clear the bases. 

The Padres should have no problem keeping the runs coming in this series. The Pirates will try to stop the bleeding after a very close 3-2 loss against Milwaukee. The Bucs were leading 2-1 in the ninth but former Pirate legend Andrew McCutchen singled to drive in two to secure the victory. 

The road doesn't get easier for Pittsburgh in Game 1 of this series because the Padres are starting Yu Darvish. After giving up nine runs against the San Francisco Giants in his second start, Darvish has settled down tremendously only giving up one run in his last two starts. 

Zach Thompson will go for the Pirates and he'll have to forget the month of April as he's started the season with a 10.80 ERA. In his last start he went only two innings, giving up four runs in a game the Chicago Cubs ultimately won in a lopsided football score, 21-0. If he gets into the fourth innings relatively unscathed, the Pirates have a shot hanging with the Padres tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

