How to Watch Padres at Pirates

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Diego Padres look to keep their winning streak alive in Game 2 of this series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the last five games, the Padres and Pirates have been on the exact opposite trajectories. The Padres have won four of their last five and winners of four straight. The Pirates have lost four of their last five and losers of four straight. With their current winning streak, San Diego has leapfrogged the San Francisco Giants and earned a tie for first place in the NL West with the Dodgers. 

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates got off to a quick lead in the opener scoring two runs in the bottom of the first but couldn't get much else going. Starter Yu Darvish pitched well the rest of the way earning the win by going six innings and giving up three runs. The Padres broke out in the middle frames scoring consecutively in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Their offense was put in another gear with homers from Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth. 

The road won't get any easier for the Pirates with the pitching matchup tonight. Pittsburgh will send JT Brubaker to the mound with a 6.46 ERA as he'll be looking for his first win on the season. Lefty Sean Manaea will go for San Diego sporting a 2-2 record and a 3.47 ERA. 

How To Watch

April
30
2022

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
