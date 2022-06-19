How to Watch Padres at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The home-standing Rockies go for the series sweep over the Padres in a Father’s Day matinee.

When this series began, the Padres led the National League West division by half a game over the Dodgers. Thanks to the Rockies offense coming alive the Padres now trail the Dodgers by half a game as the series concludes today in Denver.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies:

Match Date: June 19, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Blake Snell (0-3, 5.04 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season still looking for his first win. Since returning from the Injured List, Snell has been abandoned by run support in his starts this season as the Padres have scored less than three runs in four of his last five starts. Should Snell pick up a win today, it will be his 50th win since entering the majors in 2016.

The Rockies will start Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.79 ERA) in search of his first win since April. The 27-year-old Venezuelan has not seen the seventh inning of any start since his last win on April 29th when he went 6.1 innings allowing one earned run in a 10-4 win against Cincinnati.

Last weekend the Rockies took the final two games of their series against the Padres and today go for a fifth straight win against their division counterpart.

First baseman C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 51 runs batted in ranking him fourth in Major League Baseball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

