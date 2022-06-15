How to Watch Padres at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres go for their third straight win against the Cubs when they play in Chicago on Wednesday night.

The Padres came back to beat the Cubs for the second straight game on Tuesday night to clinch at least a series split in Chicago.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

On Monday, they came back from a one-run deficit, but Tuesday night, they erased a 5-0 hole to win 12-5.

The Padres couldn't solve Kyle Hendricks through five innings, but once the Cubs went to the bullpen, San Diego got its bats going and scored four runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh to take control of the game.

The loss was the eighth in a row for the Cubs, who have now dropped to 23-38 on the year and are in danger of falling into last place in the NL Central.

The Cubs will turn to rookie Caleb Killian as they try and snap their long-losing steak. Killian went five innings in his major league debut, giving up three runs while striking out six.

Killian is one of the top prospects for the Cubs and they are looking for him to do big things at the big league level.

