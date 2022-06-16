Padres vs. Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Padres will look to complete the four-game sweep of the Cubs on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Padres have feasted on the Cubs' relief pitching over the first three games of their series, especially the last two.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV:

The Padres scored three runs in the first game off the relievers to win 4-1, scored 12 in the second game to win 12-5 and then scored 14 more on Wednesday to win 19-5.

All told, they have scored 29 of their 35 runs in the series off the Cubs' relief pitching and it has helped put them in a position to pull off a four-game road sweep of the Cubs.

Thursday afternoon, they will send Joe Musgrove to the mound as he looks to continue his excellent start to the season. Musgrove is a perfect 7-0 with a league-best 1.50 ERA.

The Cubs will counter with Matt Swarmer as they look to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Swarmer has just three starts this year and struggled in his last outing, giving up six runs in just five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Yankees.

