How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres are rolling early with four straight wins behind strong pitching and look to win the series against the Giants on Tuesday in San Francisco.

The Padres (4-1) scratched out a win over the Giants (2-2) on Monday to open their three-game series and will look for their fifth consecutive victory when the teams face off again Tuesday night.

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since losing at Arizona on Opening Day, San Diego's pitching staff has allowed nine runs and just 22 hits in its last four games. The Padres are off to a hot start with star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sidelined until at least mid-June with a fractured wrist.

On Monday night, Manny Machado drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI groundout in the seventh inning and San Diego beat the Giants 4-2. Jake Cronenworth drove in an insurance run with a ninth inning single. 

Austin Nola's homer in the fifth gave the Padres a 2-1 lead, before the Giants tied it in the sixth on a wild pitch by reliever Steven Wilson.

San Francisco got 10 hits, but left 11 men on base. Mauricio Dubón gave the Giants a 1-0 lead with a second-inning sacrifice fly.

Veteran right-hander Alex Cobb is set to make his Giants debut on Tuesday night. Signed last November, Cobb made 18 starts with a 3.76 ERA and 1.264 WHIP in 93.1 innings with the Angels last season.

Yu Darvish threw six hitless innings in the Opening Day loss at Arizona, walking four and striking out three, while throwing 92 pitches. The 35-year-old started 30 games last season with a 4.22 ERA and 1.094 WHIP in 166.1 innings, earning his fifth All-Star selection.

