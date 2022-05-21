Padres vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Padres look to take down the rival Giants on Saturday in the second game of a three-game set.

The Padres are the team looking to unseat the teams that have ruled the division and are looking to prove they can do it this weekend against the Giants.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Padres competed for much of the season last year but faded at the end and this year, they are trying to prove they belong.

In the middle game of their series with the Giants, they will send Sean Manaea to the mound.

The Padres got Manaea just before the season started in a trade with the Athletics and he has been decent for them so far.

Manaea is 2-3 with a 3.77 ERA, but the Padres have dropped his last four starts. On Saturday, he will look better as San Diego tries to take a road game from the Giants.

San Francisco will counter with Jakob Junis. Junis has given up just four total runs in his last four starts, but the Giants have won just two of those games.

The Giants hope to be better on Saturday and get the bats going for Junis in his first start against the Padres this year.

