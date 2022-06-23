How to Watch Phillies at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies look to gain ground on the Padres in the wild-card race when the two NL rivals face off on Thursday night.

After winning five games in a row, the Phillies will look to avoid losing four in a row. They dropped a quick two-game series against the Rangers before they go out west to play the Padres for a four-game series. After the Padres had a rough weekend in Denver getting swept by the Rockies, they responded with a sweep of their own against the Diamondbacks. The Padres hold a four-and-a-half-game lead in the top spot for the NL Wild Card. The Phillies are three games out of the last Wild Card spot. 

Can they close the gap this weekend? 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the New Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The Padres got an emphatic win against the Diamondbacks in the finale winning 10-4. Jurickson Profar set the table perfectly for the Padres earning four hits. It was a great way to welcome back manager Bob Melvin after he missed 11 games due to COVID protocols. This all happened against Madison Bumgarner no less who was ran out in the fourth inning. 

The Phillies look to bounce back tonight after a 4-2 loss against Texas. The Rangers simply just have Philadelphia's number, as they have defeated Philadelphia nine times in a row. Jon Gray turned in a solid start for the Rangers and Philadelphia could never rally past the third inning. In two games against Texas, the Phillies scored two runs. Look for them to score way more frequently in this leg of their 11-game road trip

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
