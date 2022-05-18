Padres vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres will look to pick up the series win over the Phillies in game two of the series tonight.

In their three-game series tonight, the Phillies (17-19) will play their second game against the Padres (23-13). Last night, the Padres defeated the Phillies 3-0 in game one. 

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Neither the Padres nor the Phillies played well, but San Diego was able to outlast Philadelphia. The Padres' first run came during the fifth off of an RBI forceout from Austin Nola. 

The Padres did not score again until the seventh inning, when Robinson Canó hit an RBI single to left field. The ball rolled under Kyle Schwarber's glove, all the way to the wall allowing Myers to score from second. Trent Grisham rewarded Canó by bringing him home off of an RBI double.

While the Phillies' defense struggled, the offense did not provide much support. Mike Clevinger held the Phillies to only one hit and no walks over five innings and struck out five in his first win in three games. Taylor Rogers was able to pick up the save for the Padres in the victory.

The Padres will look to make it three wins in a row by beating the Phillies tonight. The Phils will need to improve defensively if they want a chance at tying the series at one game apiece.

Regional restrictions may apply.

