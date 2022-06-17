How to Watch Padres at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies look to bounce back at home when they start this three-game series against the Padres.

These two played just last weekend in San Diego when the Padres and Rockies split that series, the first of the year between these NL West foes. Now, they will play in Denver where the Rockies are uncharacteristically struggling. Colorado has lost seven games in a row at Coors Field where the Rockies are often very good. 

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This series will be a tale of two very different teams that are on opposite trajectories this week. The Padres are coming off of a four-game sweep on the road over the Cubs while the Rockies were swept against the Guardians at home. 

With the streak, San Diego has moved into first place in the West a half-game above the Dodgers. The Rockies are 10 games below .500 and sit in last in the most difficult division in the National League.

The Rockies will try to turn around their fortunes at home when they start Colorado native Kyle Freeland. The lefty has had a tough start but had arguably his best game of the season in his last start which was against the Padres. He only gave up two runs in six innings for a 6-2 Rockies victory. 

San Diego will counter with MacKenzie Gore who is having a great season so far going 4-2 with a 2.50 ERA. Gore was on the wrong end of that game that Freeland started when he gave up six runs in 2.1 innings. 

What will this pitching rematch have in store at a mile high? 

