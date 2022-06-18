How to Watch Padres at Rockies

The Rockies look to keep it rolling at home in game two against the Padres on Saturday night.

The Rockies finally ended their seven-game home losing streak with a win over the Padres in the opener of this series. It is the second time these two are playing in a week. The Padres have the Dodgers nipping at their heels as San Diego holds a half-game lead over Los Angeles for the top spot in the NL West. Look for them to bounce back in a big way on the road tonight.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The biggest problem the Rockies have had at home in this losing streak was production on offense.

That was no problem on Friday to open the series. C.J. Cron singlehandedly won the Rockies that game when he had three hits and five RBIs. He hit two homers and almost had a third as Colorado won 10-4. His second homer felt like a catharsis of sorts as it went 486 feet for an absolute bomb.

The Rockies will go for the series win at home tonight by starting their best pitcher German Marquez. He struggled to start the season but is coming around for Colorado as it has won his last three starts. Marquez is now 3-5 with a 6.09 ERA. The Padres will look to bounce back by starting Nick Martinez who is 2-3 with a 3.74 ERA.

