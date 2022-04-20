The final round of the PGA Professional Championship tees off with Jesse Mueller in firm control today.

Championship Wednesday has a different ring to it compared to championship Sunday but the final round of the PGA Professional Championship tees off today with Jesse Mueller (-13) in firm control. He enters the final round with a five-stroke lead over the field as he looks to win another tournament here today.

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Mueller is not unfamiliar with winning tournaments as the GCU Golf Coach and a multiple-time winner at the Southwest Championship:

Through 54 holes of golf from the Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa Foothills and Coore Crenshaw Course in Austin, Texas Mueller has been the best golfer for three straight days. He shot a 66, 67 and 66 in his first three rounds overall.

In that span, he has 17 birdies to lead the tournament and four bogeys. In the third round, he finished with only one bogey and closed the day out with two birdies on his final three holes to build his lead.

The next closest golfer is Casey Pyne (-8) who is five strokes off the lead entering the final round.

Colin Inglis, Michael Block and Kyle Mendoza are all tied at -7 in the next tier of the leaderboard.

Mueller is on pace to win this tournament as the coach of the GCU golf team has won multiple tournaments over the years and looks to add to his trophy case. Unless there is an epic collapse, this is Mueller’s tournament to win.

